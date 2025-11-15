WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Farewell party for ‘Pastor Andrew’

(WSB photos(

Lights and messages lined the path tonight to the gathering hall at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, where Admiral Church now worships while awaiting its future new home on its old site, and where church members and other friends gathered to wish longtime Pastor Andrew Conley-Holcom farewell.

We wrote about his impending departure – for a youth-family ministry role at a church much closer to his home in Tacoma – last weekend. Even if you didn’t already know him, that story would give you a sense of his down-to-earthiness. And that was reflected in the simplicity of tonight’s party – pizza and a singalong (Admiral Church’s Anita Shaffer wrote new lyrics for two songs including “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane,” reworked to “Leavin’ West Seattle”).

It’s not a goodbye party without a cake, and this one paid homage to the pastor’s propensity for swearing:

The minister known peninsula-wide as simply “Pastor Andrew” will lead Admiral Church worship for two more Sundays – his last one will be November 23rd, one week from tomorrow.