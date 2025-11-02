WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 21 notes for today/tonight!

(Recent sunset photo by Rainer Klett, as a reminder that the time shift means tonight’s official sunset time will be 4:49 pm)

Here are today’s highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

VOTE: Your ballot has to be in a King County Elections drop box by 8 pm Tuesday. West Seattle has four (plus White Center and South Park have one each).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at QED Coffee (35th SW and SW Graham).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

COMMUNITY DONATION DRIVE AND RESOURCE SHARING: As previewed here, 10 am-2 pm at the KeyBank corner in The Junction; stop by to give, chat, share and learn about resources.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in fall produce season, plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, more.

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN: No bees yet but there’s a new beekeeper to meet during this month’s work party, 10 am-noon. (Lanham and Graham, north end of High Point Commons Park)

DIA DE MUERTOS FESTIVAL: Holy Family School invites you to this 10 am-3 pm celebration with an altar, dance, music, more. (20th SW and SW Roxbury)

LAST DAY FOR SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE:Today is your last chance to visit Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) and see what artists are showing this year! Open today 10 am-6 pm. (If you’re a show participant, pickup starts tomorrow.)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST SIGNHOLDING & FOOD DRIVE: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, the demonstration adds a food drive to support the community. Every Sunday (California SW & SW Alaska).

THE SUMMERLAND OPEN HOUSE: Noon-3 pm, new business welcomes your visit – details in our calendar listing. (2233 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Relax and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

AUTHOR EVENT AT C & P COFFEE: 1 pm, join West Seattle author/illustrator Lori Kothe at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) :to celebrate her new picture book ‘Birds Near My Home in the City by the Sea‘ and enjoy kid-friendly art activities, bird trivia, and storytelling.”

SOUND HEALING MEDITATION: 1-2:30 pm, master teacher Suren Shrestha from Nepal joins Maari Falsetto in this special event at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

FREE CLASSICAL-MUSIC CONCERT: Ladies Musical Club is back at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 3 pm – program info in our calendar listing.

SCREAM CLUB SEATTLE: New time this month because of the early sunset. 4:15 pm, Picnic Shelter 4 at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALL SOULS/DIA DE MUERTOS SERVICE: Special Candlelight Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5 pm. (35th SW and SW Myrtle)

COMMUNITY EVENING PRAYER: 5 pm at Peace Lutheran (39th SW and SW Thistle).

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

