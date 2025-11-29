WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Your 30+ holiday and non-holiday options!

(Friday view of snowcapped Olympics and ferry – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Happy Saturday! We have another two-part event list – first part is from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, including Small Business Saturday sales for which we’ve received announcements:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET, DAY 2: This is your annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters the weekend after Thanksgiving. 10 am-5 pm each day. Food vendors too. And parking on both sides of WMW. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

JINGLE BASH ART SHOW ON VASHON: 10 am-3 pm at Vashon High School (9600 SW 204th), ~65 artists participating, Music and Santa photos too.

ARTIST POP-UP AT CAPERS HOME: 11 am-4 pm, you’ll find Johanna Lindsay at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MOON ROOM SHOP & WELLNESS SALE: The “sweet little gift shop in the universe” at 5902 California SW (WSB sponsor) is “having a 15% off sale in-store and online on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th.” The shop is open 11 am-5 pm both days this weekend.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: At the Triangle shop (3602 SW Alaska, WSB sponsor), “Happy Holidays! To help you get ready this holiday season, and to celebrate our 16th year as a shop, we’re offering 16% off a full purchase of 3 items or more all. weekend. long. ”

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS SALE: Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a mega-sale and guitar drawing all weekend – details in our preview.

ALKI BIKE AND BOARD SALE: Admiral’s bike shop is offering “20% off ALL BIKES, accessories and clothing plus a discounted table for parts. This will be on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday only. We have some great bikes in shop including Woom (for kiddos), Salsa, Surly, Kona, Yuba, KHS, Haro, and more.” (2606 California SW)

AVALON GLASSWORKS FREE GIFT WEEKEND: “Shop with us in-store November 28-30, 2025 and receive a free gift with purchase. Choose either a glass candy cane ($15 value) or original photo greeting card. We have expanded hours: Open 12-4 daily through December 23 and 11 am-2 pm Christmas Eve.” (2914 SW Avalon Way)

WEST SEATTLE MERCANTILE, NOVEMBER 29: For Small Business Saturday, “We have local coffee and donuts, raffle prizes, gifts with purchase and a store stuffed full of amazing things.” (3270 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE ROTARY FESTIVAL OF MINI-TREES: Drop in at Brookdale West Seattle (4611 35th SW) any day through December 4 to see the decorated mini-trees, donated by Rotarians and businesses, between now and Thursday (December 4); on Thursday evening, 5:30-7:30 pm, the trees will be silent-auctioned, with refreshments provided by Brookdale.

CHRISTMAS TREES: As noted here Friday, places that sell them in West Seattle for the season have them available now! Scroll through the Holiday Guide any time for the list.

HOLIDAY BEERFEST AT OUNCES: Noon-9 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW).

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

‘CEREMONY OF CAROLS’ CONCERT, WITH TICKET DEAL: 8 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (42nd SW and SW Genesee), The Byrd Ensemble (WSB sponsor) presents its “Ceremony of Carols” vocal concert, and you can get 30 percent off your ticket(s) if you buy in advance online and use the code WSBLOG.

And here are the non-holiday-season events for today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Continue your holiday weekend with a community run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: In session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE: Newest session continues, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH: Every Saturday this month, drop in to play at the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-4 pm – today, “BIG” games!

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), singer/songwriter Jim Page performs. All ages, no cover.

‘PENELOPE’ OPENS AT ARTSWEST: West Seattle’s playhouse tries something different this holiday season – the folk-pop musical “Penelope,” with a 7:30 pm curtain; get tickets here. (4711 California SW)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: At 8 pm tonight (doors at 7) it’s “West Seattle’s newest drag show with new performers,”Hey Baby, hosted by Kimme Kash. All ages, advance tickets here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Kadeem at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as usual with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!