WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: What’s next? November 17 ‘visioning forum’ just announced

The West Seattle light rail plan might change when Sound Transit revisits its long-range plan next year. But how? Your next chance to hear what might happen has just been announced – an event at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) one week from tonight. Here’s the announcement we just received from the office of our local King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda:

Learn about how plans for light rail expansion to West Seattle are progressing and what upcoming Sound Transit Board discussions mean for West Seattle residents. Councilmember Mosqueda will be co-hosting the West Seattle Light Rail Visioning Forum with Transportation Choices Coalition, the 34th District Democrats, West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, County Executive Shannon Braddock, Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine, and Seattle City Councilmember Rob Saka will be a co-host and there as well! This will be an opportunity to hear updates from Sound Transit about initial design work and possible cost savings analysis the agency has been working on for the West Seattle alignment, and to get a preview of the possible designs that may continue to be evaluated pending future Sound Transit Board analysis on possible options for light rail to West Seattle. Date: Monday, November 17th

Time: 5:30 – 7 pm (Doors open at 5 pm)

Location: Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Wy SW

Organizers want to be clear – what you’ll see and hear will NOT be official proposals, at least at this stage:

This will be a preview of some preliminary cost-saving design work on options to bring light rail to West Seattle—and to inform community members on how to stay engaged and informed as the agency continues its analysis and Sound Transit Board discussions continue. Note: this is an early preview of some preliminary thinking on possible ways to move forward, with many discussions and much analysis still to be completed and authorized by the Sound Transit Board — none of these numbers are final and these proposals are still to be discussed with ST board members.

Of the announced co-hosts, one is a ST Board member – Braddock – but as she didn’t run for the permanent job as County Executive, that position on the board will be taken over by Executive-elect Girmay Zahilay, who is already on the board, meaning there’ll be a vacancy to fill.