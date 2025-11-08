WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Denny Party landing anniversary walking tour Thursday

(File photo, 63rd/Alki commemorative monument)

If you can take time out for a walking tour this Thursday afternoon (November 13), you can learn about what happened exactly 174 years earlier. The invitation is from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

Join us for a special tour commemorating the 1851 anniversary of the first settlers landing on Alki Beach. Learn about the history of Alki Beach, the peoples who have lived here and how settlement by various groups and individuals has left its mark on Alki. Visit historic and cultural sites in the area and discuss how our understanding of the area and its people continues to evolve.

The tour includes stops at the Log House Museum, Fir Lodge/Alki Homestead, historic sites and monuments at Alki Beach, and Doc Maynard’s home in West Seattle.

The tour is offered rain or shine and include about one mile of walking with multiple stops. The tour is ADA accessible although there are no stops that include seating.

This program is FREE although registration required. Suggested donation $15.

The anniversary tour will take place on Thursday, November 13, 2025 from 2:00 – 3:30 pm. After the tour is over, feel free to grab a snack before exploring the West Seattle Art Walk’s Alki stops along the Alki beachfront and at the Log House Museum.

loghousemuseum.org/blog/alki-history-walking-tour-11-13