WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen-truck crash driver charged; gunfire investigation; accused business harasser arrested, charged

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes:

(November 6 SPD photo)

STOLEN-TRUCK CRASH DRIVER CHARGED: The 31-year-old man arrested after crashing a stolen Ford Ranger into a tree at Fauntleroy/Juneau a week and a half ago is now charged. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of stolen-vehicle possession and DUI against David Rivera-Frausto of Bellevue. The charging documents say he has an extensive criminal history including a prior auto-theft-related charge, burglary, and car prowling. He tried to run after the crash, police say, but an officer happened to be nearby, recovering an unrelated stolen car, and saw the Ranger going “50 to 60 mph” just before hitting the tree. Rivera-Frausto allegely claimed a friend had been driving the Ranger, which had been stolen from a Tukwila register, but police say they found no evidence of another person in the driver’s seat. Rivera-Frausto remains in jail, in lieu of $75,000 bail.

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: A brief report summary released by police tonight says they found evidence of gunfire last night in the 9400 block of 27th SW after a 911 caller reported one possible shot. According to police-radio recordings, the call around 6:38 pm came from the unit they confirmed was hit by a bullet. No injuries and no suspect description.

ACCUSED BUSINESS HARASSER ARRESTED: Via SPD Blotter, police reported a November 5th arrest of a man who allegedly violated a court order requiring him to stay at least 1,000 feet away from a business in The Triangle. When they found him that morning, officers say he was only 350 feet away. SPD says “the suspect has repeatedly been seen harassing, laughing at, mocking, flipping off, and threatening the employees of the business,” and that he’s been trespassed from other businesses in the area; this business tried that first and then had to escalate to obtaining a court order. The SPD post adds that he “has previous felony convictions for Assault, Harassment-threats to kill, and narcotics violations.” After this arrest, the 42-year-old suspect, Dawit Y. Gebre, was booked into jail, and subsequently charged with two city-code crimes, court-order violation and drug possession, Jail and Municipal Court records show he spent eight days in jail, originally in lieu of $2,500 bail, then was released this past Thursday after a judge granted his request for personal recognizance; the docket says the city “did not object.” Gebre is due back in Municipal Court early next year.