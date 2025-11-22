WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen bike recovered, suspect arrested; about that air compressorl..

Two notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BIKE RECOVERED, SUSPECT ARRESTED: This unfolded last night at Westwood Village. A man asked police to help him retrieve a stolen bicycle; police arrested a woman but she was in crisis and a struggle ensued. That’s about as much as we picked up off police radio; photojournalist Tim Durkan was there and talked to the man who had called 911 and learned that he and his family live in apartment near the center; he went to QFC to shop and saw his daughter’s bike out front, less than an hour after it had been stolen. He reclaimed it and called police, who confronted the suspected thief, ultimately taken to Harborview before her trip to jail, while the dad got to take the bike home to his daughter. We’ll request the report on Monday to see if we can find out the suspect’s status.

ABOUT THAT AIR COMPRESSOR ... Earlier we showed a photo sent by Mike showing an item left in his Alki neighborhood. Turns out that was seen in the possession of a suspected prowler in that neighborhood, in a photo sent to us by neighbor Matt, reporting a porch prowl:

A gray soccer bag was stolen from our porch (Thursday) night. The neighbor’s Ring camera picked up an individual dragging an air compressor as well, but that was left in the middle of the street.

This was in the 2400 block of 55th SW.