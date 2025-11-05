WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: SPD announces warrant arrest

Announced late tonight via SPD Blotter:

Seattle police detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and federal law enforcement partners arrested a 23-year-old man in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

On Nov 5, ICAC detectives, Community Response Group officers, and agents in the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant and arrest operation in the Delridge neighborhood.

Police arrested the suspect without incident.

ICAC detectives interviewed the suspect and booked him into the King County Jail for possession and distribution of CSAM. Detectives also recovered CSAM evidence at the scene.