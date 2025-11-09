WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Jogger reports attack followed by gunfire

According to a summary released by Seattle Police tonight, a jogger was attacked at 16th SW and SW Barton around 8:30 this morning. He told police he was approached by several people and then, unprovoked, one man hit him on the side of his head with a gun and then fired shots into the air. He apparently did not suffer major injuries, as he was reported to have declined medical attention, but police found shell casings in the area where the victim reported he was attacked, just outside a parked RV. They could not find the attacker, described as a white man in his 40s or 50s, 5’8″, dark clothing (we listened to archived radio communication but there were no other descriptive details). If you have any information, the incident number is 2025-328946.