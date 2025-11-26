WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Ready to show yours?

Tomorrow is not only Thanksgiving, but also exactly four weeks until Christmas, which means time for nightly photos of West Seattle’s holiday lights here on WSB. We love showing photos of West Seattle’s best and brightest, whether you’re aiming for Menashe Family-level density (above is a photo sent by Cindi while they were starting setup earlier this week) or something a little subtler. With a rainless afternoon, we suspect more lights might have gone up today, so we’ll go scouting later this week, but we also welcome your photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com. You don’t have to include the exact address – just the block is fine (xx00 block of xx SW, for example) – as long as that’s enough info for light-sightseers to find it. (Scroll through this archive to see what we’ve featured in past years!)