WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: First weekend for Menashe Family’s legendary display

(WSB photos)

From the Nativity, to Santa and his reindeer …

… to a cheery family of snowmen …

… to holiday trains …

… many a Christmas story is told in the Menashe Family‘s front yard at 5605 Beach Drive SW, which at this time of year offers up West Seattle’s brightest Christmas lights, from the tree tops to the sidewalk:

They’ve been switching to LEDs over the years so it’s not as energy-consuming as you might suspect. But it’s still enough to widen the eyes of kids – and grownups – who stop by to look. One particularly special night to visit will be Saturday, December 13, when Santa and reindeer will be there, starting at 6 pm. … In the meantime, we’ll be featuring holiday lights nightly through Christmas, so if you have one to recommend, please let us know – with or without pics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

