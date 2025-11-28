WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Ceremony of Carols’ concert Saturday, with West Seattle ticket deal

Over the next four weeks, holiday music will ring out abundantly around West Seattle. One big event this weekend: The Byrd Ensemble‘s “Ceremony of Carols“ vocal concert, 8 pm Saturday (November 29) at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (42nd SW and SW Genesee) – here’s the summary:

Join the Byrd Ensemble for an English Christmas program featuring Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols and Gustav Holst’s Four Old English Carols, with harpist Elizabeth Landis. Accompanying these classics are Christmas motets by Renaissance composers William Byrd and Thomas Tallis.

The Byrd Ensemble, under artistic director Markdavin Obenza, is sponsoring WSB right now and offering a 30 percent discount for tickets to Saturday’s concert if you use the code WSBLOG when you check out – go here.