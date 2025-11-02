WEEK AHEAD: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on Monday

Mulling where your kid(s) will attend middle school? You can get information from, and ask questions about, 15 schools – independent, public, parochial – at the annual Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night tomorrow – if you haven’t already seen it in our calendar, here’s the announcement:’

Greater West Seattle Information Night – Nov 3, 2025 – 6 pm

Mark your calendar for the Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night on November 3rd!

Fifteen middle schools will be in attendance and ready to answer your questions about transitioning from elementary to middle school!

Guest Speaker and school counselor Kelly Dobelstein from Holy Rosary will give a short presentation about how to support your student as they move up to 6th grade.

RSVP here or at the door!

Schools attending:

Academy Schools

Explorer West

Harbor School (Vashon)

Holy Family Bilingual

Holy Rosary

Hope School

Lake Washington Girls School

Louisa Boren STEM K-8

McMurray (Vashon)

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Pathfinder K-8

St. Bernadette School

St. Francis

Summit Atlas

Westside School