WEDNESDAY: ‘Wicked’ singalong benefit at Admiral Theater

In the coming holiday season, the Endolyne Children’s Choir will be busy with performances. But as a nonprofit, they need to raise money to keep offering singing opportunities to local youth. You can support that, and have a great time, this Wednesday at the Admiral Theater, when the choir presents a benefit screening of “Wicked,” the singalong edition. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB Event Calendar, here’s the full announcement:

The Endolyne Children’s Choir invites the community to step into Oz for a special Wicked Sing-Along fundraiser on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 5:30 pm at the Historic Admiral Theatre in West Seattle.

This one-night-only event gives audiences the chance to belt out their favorite songs from Wicked with on-screen lyrics, dress in Emerald City style, and experience the joy of a full hall of voices singing together. Be sure to enter the raffle for a chance to win magical prizes!

The sing-along also serves as the perfect lead-up to the highly anticipated release of Wicked: For Good, opening nationwide — and at the Admiral Theatre — on Friday, November 21, 2025.

All proceeds from the evening support the Endolyne Children’s Choir, helping them provide music education and performance opportunities for young singers across West Seattle. Enjoy the magic of Wicked, while supporting the next generation of musicians.