Want to learn how to teach someone to read? Veteran teacher plans free workshop

A local educator presenting a workshop on teaching reading is hoping to gauge interest via early sign-ups, so here’s his announcement:

Teaching Reading: Want to learn how to teach beginning readers, or know someone who is having difficulty? Then this free workshop is for you. Robert Femiano, long-time Seattle school teacher, will explain, step by step, how to teach anyone to read regardless of age. A free PDF of his latest book, Scientific Phonics, includes all needed activities. High Point Library conference room (3411 SW Raymond St.), Saturday, November 22 at 1:00 – 4:00. To ensure sufficient use for this public room, please sign up now, with an email to rfemiano@gmail.com .

(Note that this is a community-sponsored, not library-sponsored, event.)