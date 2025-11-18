Want Thanksgiving at home, without hours in the kitchen? West Seattle Holiday Guide options

As announced on Sunday, the 2025 WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is launched (with daily additions and updates). The Thansgiving/pre-Thanksgiving section is of course currently right at the top, and we want to remind you, that includes options for holiday feasts/foods that somebody else will prep for you to heat up/cook at home -not just supermarkets, but local restaurants as well. The deadlines for ordering are coming up fast, too – some in the next day or two. Meantime, if we’re missing anyone else who’s offering pre-cooked and/or pre-prepared holiday food, please send the info and we’ll add it to the guide! (And if you don’t want to do any cooking at all, we of course will have our annual “who’s open” list – linked in the guide when it’s ready.)