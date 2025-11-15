Walk, run, shop, read, give, play, celebrate, listen, learn … 39 options for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s our West Seattle list for Saturday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Start your weekend with a run! West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

‘FILL THE TRUCK’ FOOD DRIVE: 9 am-noon, bring nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank to the truck at Lafayette Elementary (California SW and SW Lander), as previewed here.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am community meditation at Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska) – register here.

FREE! GUIDED HIKE IN WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Last scheduled monthly hike until next year! 9:30 am, meet by South Seattle College Arboretum, north end of campus (6000 16th SW)

INTRODUCTORY WALK: and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile as a prelude to the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fauntleroy Way SW.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: The Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is open 10 am-3 pm.

(Courtney Smith of Gray Sky Creative with embroidery at Fauntleroy Art Show. Photo by Ana Del Claro)

FAUNTLEROY ART SHOW: Second of three days for the show/sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – participants are listed in our calendar listing. Open 10 am-5 pm today.

(Photo courtesy Providence Mount St. Vincent)

‘TREASURES AND TREATS’ SALE: Second of two days for the sale/bake sale at The Mount (4831 35th SW), as previewed here. 10 am-4 pm.

LONGFELLOW CREEK CLEANUP: Puget Soundkeeper welcomes volunteers, 10 am-noon, plus a chance to learn about the salmon survey under way on the creek. Meet at Dragonfly Pavilion (4111 26th SW).

KNEIGHBORHOOD KNIVES: The knife-sharpening pop-up is back at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm.

DISCOVERY SHOP ANNIVERSARY SALE: 35 years of raising money to fight cancer! 10 am-4:30 pm, sale at the shop – 25% off! (4535 California SW).

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY ANNUAL MEETING: 10 am at the Log House Museum (61st SW and SW Stevens), members are invited to come hear about the year past and what’s ahead.

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, the cooperative elementary welcomes visitors. (10300 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: Back in session again this week, 10:30 am, info in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE: New session continues, 10:30 am at Grace Church, no charge (10323 28th SW)

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-2 pm, the season begins with the festive annual open house at West Seattle Nursery, including free dog portraits, wreathmaking demonstrations, beverages, and more.(5275 California SW; WSB sponsor)

ARTIST POP-UP AT CAPERS HOME: 11 am-4 pm, you’ll find Gretchen Flickinger at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) with hand-painted note cards.

INTERNATIONAL GAMES MONTH: Every Saturday this month, drop in to play at the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-4 pm – today, STEM and strategy games!

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open noon-4 pm on Saturdays. (61st SW and SW Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open for you to enjoy wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

HOLIDAY PHOTOS AT THE ELVES’ COTTAGE: Noon-4:30 pm, preregistration required. (2332 California SW)

SUPER SMASH SATURDAYS: 1-10 pm at Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs).

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in clinic offering short, specific massages at Nepenthe. (9447 35th SW)

SAUNA MEDITATION: On the shore at Lincoln Park, 4 pm, check to see if spaces remain. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DISASTER PREP FOR THE MOBILITY IMPAIRED: How can you prepare for the unthinkable if you’re mobility-impaired? Preparedness coach Alice Kuder will show you, 4:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW)

CARMILIA’S 23RD ANNIVERSARY: Party at the Junction boutique in honor of 23 years in business, 5-8 pm. Special guest, founder Linda Sabee. (4528 California SW)

BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL: Come to West Seattle Bowl (39th SW and SW Oregon) to cheer the bowlers/brewers supporting the West Seattle Food Bank! 5:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Roo Forrest and Friends play a mix of originals and covers. All ages, no charge.

PASTOR ANDREW’S FAREWELL PARTY: As reported here, Admiral Church’s Pastor Andrew Conley-Holcom has a new calling, and 6-9 pm tonight is when all are invited to bid him a fond – but not sentimental! – farewell. St. John the Baptist Parish Hall (3050 California SW).

EVERGREEN AQUATIC CENTER BINGO BASH: 6 pm fundraiser to support the White Center community pool – details in our calendar listing. (14700 6th SW, Burien)

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Third night for new student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

BANDS AT THE SKYLARK: At 8 pm tonight (doors at 7) it’s Apology Wars and The Belly Cats: A Birthday Celebration for Isaac, $15 cover for the club’s moving fund. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Larry Mizell Jr. at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Our Saturday list concludes as always with 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

