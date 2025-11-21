VIDEO: Memories and music at The Mount’s 2025 ‘Hallelujah Lights’

(WSB photos by Torin Record-Sand)

Candlelight illuminated memories of “those who have gone before us” Thursday night at the second annual Providence Mount St. Vincent (WSB sponsor) “Hallelujah Lights.” Those who gathered under a canopy on the southeast side of the campus were serenaded by The Starry Crowns Trio:

Paulina Alvarado acknowledged to those gathered that “grief is so present, but so are our loved ones”:

She noted that The Mount’s “singing tree” nearby – with lights that respond to sounds near it – is “a symbol of love and light”:

Also speaking was Nancy Jordan, grieving for her mom, who died in June after living at The Mount for a year:

She shared holiday memories and urged attendees to do the same. The microphone went around and many did – recalling holiday food and drink traditiions from gingerbread to bourbon-spiked egg nog, and even family memories like parents squabbling over choosing a Christmas tree.

The memories culminated with a moment for everyone to say aloud the name of whoever they’re remembering – and one more reminder that those we’ve lost live on as an indelible part of us.