Veterans Day notes, and the rest of the list for your Tuesday

(Bald Eagles, photographed by Rainer Klett)

Here’s our Tuesday list, starting with Veterans Day notes, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, with Veterans Day notes first:

CLOSURES: Most government facilities, including libraries; here’s the Seattle Parks open/closed list.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES RECOGNITION: From WSF:

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, we will honor all veterans with a whistle salute. All operating ferries will sound their horns at 11:11 a.m., recognizing the signing of the armistice that ended World War I.Each vessel in operation tomorrow will also fly the flag of one of the six military services and the Merchant Marine flag.

FREE FOR VETERANS: Alki Spud Fish and Chips‘ customary offer for veterans and active-duty military is explained here. (Anyone else with offers? Message us and we’ll add.)

Here’s what else to know for today/tonight:

FIND FOOD ASSISTANCE: Here’s the city lookup link to find local food banks and more.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play on a gray day! West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon lunch meeting at West Seattle Golf Course. Today’s program: State Supreme Court Justice Mary Yu, soon to retire, speaks. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting, community members welcome; here’s the agenda. In the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse conference room. (9131 California SW)

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

WESTSIDE DANCE WITH DEAN: All-ages dance lessons, no partner necessary, first lesson free! 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Classes continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW). Our calendar listing has details including how to check if they have space for you. Space allowing, newcomers are welcome, and the first class is free.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), “all voices welcome.” 21+.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you participate.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

