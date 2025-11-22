Two West Seattle demonstrations planned as part of nationwide ‘We Ain’t Buying It’

Every Sunday, West Seattle Resist members wave signs just south of the Farmers’ Market in The Junction. If you’re in the area tomorrow, you might see a different group demonstrating a few blocks east. West Seattle Indivisible is leading local participation in the nationwide “We Ain’t Buying It“ movement, urging people to focus their spending on small local businesses instead of large corporations this holiday season, for a variety of reasons. As part of that, they’re planning two demonstrations in the next six days: Tomorrow outside Whole Foods Market at Fauntleroy/Alaska, 10 am-noon, and Friday outside Westwood Village Target, 8 am-10 am. Those locations represent two of the three corporations that “We Ain’t Buying It” is focusing on – Amazon and Target – though there’s no local action currently planned at the West Seattle outpost of the third, The Home Depot.