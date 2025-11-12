The ‘other’ budget: King County budget hearing tonight. Two topics of potential interest

We’ve been reporting on the city budget process, but another local-government budget that affects you in a variety of ways is making its way through the review process too, and tonight brings a “town hall” hearing in which you can participate either in person or online.

This is the King County budget, expected to spend $19 billion over the next two years. It’s a wide-ranging budget – including services from transit to wastewater treatment (as shown in the pie chart above) – and here are just two things of note that crossed our desk this week:

PROSECUTING ATTORNEY’S OFFICE: One, local business associations around the county – including the West Seattle Junction Association – have signed on to a letter supporting more resources for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, including prosecutors and victim advocates, and pointing out that the county public-defense department currently is better staffed than the prosecutors’ office:

… As community leaders that work tirelessly to help keep our neighborhoods safe, we are acutely aware of the downstream impacts that result from an inadequately funded criminal justice system. It is important to note that this request does not call for a reduction in resources from the Department of Defense (DPD); it asserts that the PAO funding and resources should be on par with that of DPD. Specifically, we are requesting funding for the PAO that will provide a total of 58 new positions:

• 21 new deputy prosecutor positions;

• 21 new paralegal and legal service professional positions; and

• 16 new victim advocate positions. At the present time, DPD has at least 194 public defenders funded by the General Fund. The Executive’s proposed budget adds 17 additional public defenders and $8 million for expert services to DPD’s budget. For comparison, the PAO has 144 current criminal practice Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys. If DPD receives 17 additional public defender positions, DPD will then have 67 more attorneys than the PAO has criminal DPAs funded by the General Fund. …

Read the full letter here.

Another item of note: Our area’s King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda ran through prospective budget highlights in her most-recent newsletter, including a Water Taxi item:

Water Taxi Analysis Proviso. Directs Metro to look at funding options to support sustained Water Taxi sailings for Saturday and Friday evening, along with an assessment to support sports schedule sailings to Vashon, the installation of a payment kiosk in West Seattle, and the establishment of a triangle route between Vashon, Des Moines and Pier 50 downtown Seattle.

If you want to comment on either of those, or any other King County budget topic, tonight’s 5:30 pm hearing is on the 10th floor at 516 Third Avenue downtown, or accessible via this Zoom link, using Webinar ID 867 1228 9077. You also can comment via this online form or email budget.council@kingcounty.gov. The county budget, like the city budget, is expected to be finalized before Thanksgiving.