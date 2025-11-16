Street safety, culvert concern, other updates @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s November meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The Fauntleroy Community Association‘s board met this past week, for a meeting mostly featuring short updates, no guest presenters:

CROSSING FLAGS: FCA has long been placing these at various crossings in the area, and they’re depleted, president Frank Immel said, particularly by the ferry dock; board member Bill Wellington said he’d noticed one flag basket was on the ground rather than on the pole (he has 50 that can be used for replenishment) – Immel said he has fasteners. So the problem will be addressed

CROSSING AT SW ROSE: The FCA is still concerned about its design (as shown earlier this year) – some wondered if it’s “overdesigned” – though pleased it does contain a pushbutton-activated signal for crossers. Vice president Catherine Bailey also said she’s glad this will calm/slow traffic. Immel said he’d had a few questions out to SDOT for a while but no reply yet. They’re hoping project-team reps will come to a future meeting.

CULVERT UPDATE: With Seattle Public Utilities‘ 45th SW Fauntleroy Creek culvert-replacement project looming, board members wanted to talk about where they and the community are at with readiness for it. One attendee who recently moved from the project zone said his former neighbors are worried about the logistics of the work, which is expected to close 45th SW to through traffic for two years. Board member Alan Grainger noted that the bottom line remains, “we’re going to have a much-improved environment for the salmon.” There’s still concern, however, that not enough people know this is coming, and more people who live in the area need to come to a meeting and see how it’s going to work and ask questions.” (SPU had a meeting last month; here’s our coverage.) FCA thinks the community should be getting more, and more-frequent, messages about it, and plans to suggest that to the city.

FERRY DOCK: Immel, long the FCA’s point person on ferry issues, recapped the final Community Advisory Group meeting held recently (WSB coverage here) and the general outline with which WSF is going into environmental studies. The project is not yet fully funded, and that’s a big issue, Immel observed.

COVE PARK: Some of the art in the small beach park north of the ferry dock has been damaged, board member Mardi Clements said, and is working on what can be done about it – the raven’s “sun” was stolen (not the first time that sculpture’s been damaged), and there’s a chunk smashed out of the canoe. They’re talking to the county, which now controls the site, about repairs.

$ UPDATE: Grainger, who serves as treasurer, said the Fauntleroy Fall Festival was within about $600 of breaking even, so FCA is contributing to cover that gap.

SURVEY THIS YEAR? FCA is the only community council that regularly surveys residents and businesses. (See the 2023 results here.) Before the next one, they want to focus on building up their email address database. They talked about ways to simplify it, maybe asking people to rank community issues, adding their own priority if it’s not on the list. Board members thought it might be best to develop a “mini-survey” this time.

DIGITAL PROFILE: The group is still grappling with maximizing its online channels – in brainstorming, some wondered, could they find a volunteer? Or maybe send email to its subscriber list more than the current once a quarter – provided there’s good information that’s worth readers’ while.

WHAT’S NEXT: No December meeting, so they’re reconvening in January (6 pm Tuesday, January 13).