SPORTS: West Seattle HS Girls Swimming/ Diving team’s post-season accomplishments

As we’ve been reporting, fall sports season is wrapping up for local high-school teams, with winter sports starting soon. Todat we have an update to share from the West Seattle High School girls’ swimming/diving coaching staff:



(Not pictured: Simone Dylla, Matty Ogle, Lucy Oprinski, Dacey Tanaka)

The West Seattle High School Girls Swimming and Diving team celebrated the end of an amazing season by participating in the Metro, District, and State swimming and diving championships.

At the Metro Championships, WSHS was represented by seniors Izzy Baber, Frances Bugala, Lilly DuPuis, Lucia Stemm-Calderon, juniors Anna Tova Baekkelund, Iris Christian, Keara Kinch, Sally Klem, Eden O’Donnell, Matty Ogle, Lucy Oprinski, Lisa Willis, sophomore Brin Darnell, and freshman Leia Al-Jawad. We’re happy to report eleven swimmers advanced to finals!

Though not at the Metro Championships this year, Simone Dylla, Alina Luff, Miya McGlamery, Lucy Oprinski, Autumn Schrader, Ella Stockfish, Dacey Tanaka, and Lucy Valentine were very important members of the team this season who made outstanding progress and contributions. We’re so proud of everything they accomplished.

Following the Metros meet, Baber, Bugala, Christian, Klem, O’Donnell, and Ogle advanced to the District Championships where the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays reached finals. Individually, O’Donnell reached finals in the 200 freestyle.

The season culminated at the Washington Girls High School State Championships, where O’Donnell captured 7th place in the 200 freestyle and 4th place in the 500 freestyle. This builds on the success of the 2024 season that saw the 200 freestyle relay team of Eve Legge, Lucille Rysemus, Lucy Stahl, and Avery Zimmer selected for the state meet and placing 16th.

Over the course of the season, every WSHS swimmer posted at least one personal best time. Way to go, Wildcats!