SPORTS: Here’s how Chief Sealth IHS cross country teams did at state!

The Chief Sealth International High School cross country teams are back from the state tournament in the Tri-Cities, and we’ve received this report with photos (thanks!):

The Chief Sealth boys and girls cross country teams competed at the WIAA State Championships in Pasco on Saturday, the final race in a strong season for the Sealth XC program.

The girls’ team placed 10th in the 2A race, their first top-10 finish since 1975. Senior Federica Dilley led the team with a 12th-place individual finish to earn All-State honors for the second consecutive year. Dilley was followed by teammates Casey Greger (Sr.) in 98th, Elena Phillips (So.) in 112th, Doe Doe (So.) in 123rd, Abby Peloza (So.) in 125th, Satomi Giedeman (Sr.) in 144th, and Elena Latterell (Sr.) in 159th.

(Members of Sealth XC’s girls team after placing 10th at the 2A State Championship)

(Senior Federica Dilley en route to a 12th-place finish in the 2A girls race)

On the boys’ side, the Seahawks placed 15th as a team, with Remy Wittman (Sr.) finishing in 33rd individually, followed by Forest Andrews-Wehling (Sr.) in 104th, Ziko Kraft (Fr.) in 109th, Cole Peloza (Sr.) in 119th, Theo Franzen (So.) in 141st, Juan Montealegre (Fr.) in 153rd, and Cian Casey (So.) in 157th.

(The Sealth XC boys warming-up prior to the 2A State Championship race)