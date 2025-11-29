SOCCER UPDATES: West Seattle Junction and Rhodies FC season tickets, ‘Open Goal,’ World Cup clinic, more

Soccer season is in sight – as is a huge year for the sport in Seattle – and West Seattle’s own FCs have news! Here are updates West Seattle Junction and Rhodies FCs’ ownership asked us to share with you:

WS Junction & Rhodies FC: Season Tickets, The Open Goal Initiative, & Season 2 Rhodies Launch Party!

WS Junction FC has several updates for local soccer supporters, including 2026 season-ticket sales, the launch of their new community-impact program, and the popular Rhodies Season Launch Party!

2026 Season Tickets Available Starting Now – Season tickets for the 2026 Junction & Rhodies FC season went on sale today on the Club Ticket website. Early purchasing is encouraged, as demand has continued to increase and preferred sections may sell out. Special pricing for youth tickets (50% off) with the purchase of an Adult ticket (children 3 and under are free).

New Community Initiative: “Open Goal” – The Club is introducing “Open Goal”, a program aimed at expanding access to soccer across West Seattle and the broader Southwest area. The initiative goals for 2026 will begin by providing no-cost single-match tickets for families and individuals in need at their non-profit partners including the West Seattle YMCA and the West Seattle Food Bank. Several free soccer clinics are planned for spring/summer 2026 as well. The Club would like to offer a very special thanks to Special thanks to the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, city councilmember Rob Saka, King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and Seattle Public Schools board president Gina Topp, for supporting this initiative so our entire community can enjoy the excitement of professional soccer that will embrace Seattle in 2026!

Free World Cup Youth Soccer Clinic – Saturday, Dec 13th – 10-12pm Steve Cox Memorial Park – This free clinic is Powered by a “Game Ready Activation Grant” provided by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, the Community Business Connector network, and the Game Ready Business Ready initiative. Free registration is available on the Northwest Soccer Foundation website.

Rhodies Season 2 Launch Party – Thursday, December 18th, 6-8:30 pm, Viscon Cellars – The season 2 Rhodies Launch party, which features a Club-branded Viscon Cellars Sparkling wine, Hors D’oeuvres, exclusive fan merchandise, and a sneak peek at 2026 jerseys. Tickets are available on the Team Square Shop.

Lastly, there is more excitement “brewing” (pun intended) as the Club continues to make big strides in expanded use of the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex stadium. Seattle Parks Department and Seattle Public Schools are considering expanded use to provide a beer garden and food trucks for next season’s events. If approved, a portion of the proceeds would provide additional free soccer clinics and game-day tickets for West Seattle SPS students.