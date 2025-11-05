SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS girls to play for district championship

Another high-school team is one win away from the state tournament! Last night in district competition, the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ soccer team defeated Nathan Hale HS, after winning their first game in the district tournament Saturday (WSB coverage here), so they’ll play for the district championship tomorrow (Thursday, November 6) night. The 6 pm game is against, and at, Cedarcrest HS in Duvall; the winner goes to the state tournament.
