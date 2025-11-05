West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

54℉

SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS girls to play for district championship

November 5, 2025 11:12 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Another high-school team is one win away from the state tournament! Last night in district competition, the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ soccer team defeated Nathan Hale HS, after winning their first game in the district tournament Saturday (WSB coverage here), so they’ll play for the district championship tomorrow (Thursday, November 6) night. The 6 pm game is against, and at, Cedarcrest HS in Duvall; the winner goes to the state tournament.

Share This

No Replies to "SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS girls to play for district championship"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.