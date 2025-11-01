SOCCER: Chief Sealth IHS girls’ soccer wins 2-0 in postseason match

Sealth senior Leslie Nunez Castro (#4)

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

In their first match of the postseason, the Chief Sealth IHS girls’ soccer team prevailed 2-0 against Evergreen in a rainy and windy 9am home game at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex.

After a scoreless first half, the Seahawks scored two goals in the 2nd half (by Harper Gilbert and Leslie Nunez Castro) to secure the win and move on in the playoffs. Sealth is led by head coach Mike Rillo:

Some photos from first-half action, including #5 Stella Weiss:

#11 Nathalie Latterell:

#4 Leslie Nunez Castro (senior):

…and #10 Iona Judy:

Next up for Sealth, as their postseason run continues: A road match at Nathan Hale at 5 pm on Tuesday, November 4th.

Saturday was a big day at SWAC for the Seahawks, as the girls’ soccer match was followed by the football team’s playoff game vs Lindbergh at noon (it’s the first time Sealth has ever hosted a football playoff game at home, according to athletic director Ernest Policarpio aka “Coach P”).