Salmon, scones, bands, books, more for your West Seattle Sunday!

Here are today’s highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings!) and inbox:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This week’s 9 am Sunday Funday run starts at Current Coffee in North Admiral (2206 California SW).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Weekly games are back at the new location of The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

SUNDAY MORNING MEDITATION: Small-group class at 9:30 am at Mama Be Well (4034-A California SW); preregistration info is in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open as usual in its regular spot on California between Oregon and Alaska, 10 am-2 pm, now in fall produce season – roots, greens, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, more – plus lots of baked goods, cheeses, meats, fish, prepared foods, condiments, more.

LAST DAY FOR SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE PICKUPS: If you participated in this year’s showcase at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), today’s your last day to retrieve your artwork. Open 10 am-6 pm today.

FISHER SCONE WAGON: 10:30 am-4 pm, the truck with fair-style scones visits Metropolitan Market (41st SW and SW Admira Way).

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

COZY GAMING SUNDAYS: Come on in to Fourth Emerald Games (4517 California SW, upstairs) and get cozy, 11 am-5 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool but don’t need to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST SIGNHOLDING & FOOD DRIVE: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, the demonstration has added a food drive to support the community – look for the bin. Every Sunday (California SW & SW Alaska).

STONE FOX SALON CHARITY HAIRCUTS: “Pay what you can” benefit for indigenous communities, noon-4 pm, cash only. (4813 California SW)

FREE COMMUNITY CLAY DAY: Go to Rain City Clay and play! 12:30-4 pm. (4208 SW 100th)

FAUNTLEROY ‘OPEN CREEK’: It’s salmon season, and volunteer Fauntleroy Creek watchers have seen some spawners, so they’re hosting an “open creek” 1-3 pm so you can come down to creekside and look too. Go to upper Fauntleroy Way and SW Director, near the fish ladder overlook, and volunteers will invite you downl

HOPE ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 pm, Hope Lutheran School (4456 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) opens the doors for prospective elementary-school families to visit.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Relax and enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE MODERN CLASSIC BOOK CLUB: This month, discussing “Pale Fire” by Vladimir Nabokov. Meeting at 3 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: What’s next after No Kings? How can you best support your community? These and other questions will be discussed, plus a potluck and food drive, 3:30 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Mid Century Modern performs in-store at 5 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: 7:30 pm, free to play. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm, Sunday nights are live-music nights with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that we could add to the WSB community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!