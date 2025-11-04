WEST SEATTLE SALMON: First coho arrives at Fauntleroy Creek spawning reach

(Fauntleroy Creek photo by Dave Gershgorn)

While we await election results, here’s a small but very important count: One! Coho-salmon spawners have been seen off the mouth of Fauntleroy Creek off and on for more than a week, and today, Judy Pickens of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council tells us, this one made it to the spawning reach. That meant it was visible from the public overlook across Fauntleroy Way (and upslope) from the ferry dock, but don’t go looking for a closer view – volunteers will figure out the right time for a potential “open creek” window when you’ll have a chance for an up-close look.