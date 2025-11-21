West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: Boren STEM K-8 girls to play for soccer championship

November 21, 2025 7:57 pm
November 21, 2025 7:57 pm
Sent by Marco:

Just wanted to let you know that this Saturday at 11:30 AM at (Nino Cantu) Southwest Athletic Complex – Louisa Boren STEM K-8 Girls’ Varsity Soccer team will be playing for the K-8 championship against Catherine Blaine K-8.

The varsity team is STEM’s only girls’ soccer team and includes 6th, 7th and 8th graders. The team was created only a year ago and this year’s team has gone 5-1-1.

A big thanks to STEM teacher and coach Sonya Glaspy for leading them to the championship. And a big thanks to high school senior Finley Dresang for helping coach this season.

Go, Owls! Let’s bring the K-8 cup to West Seattle!

Here’s how their regular season went.

