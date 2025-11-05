PREVIEW: West Seattle Thriftway’s 2025 ‘Holiday Taste’ tomorrow

(WSB file photo)

The holiday season is about to start – and here’s proof: Tomorrow night (Thursday, November 6) brings the annual “Holiday Taste” festival of samples at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor). More than 20 vendors are expected for the 4-7 pm event, plus your chance to taste what the store’s own kitchen is offering this holiday season. Just drop in!

Having a holiday-related community event? Send info ASAP for our calendar and Holiday Guide – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!