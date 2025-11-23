UPDATE: Power outage in south West Seattle

11:53 AM: Almost 3,000 customers just lost power. From Arbor Heights to Sunrise Heights. Updates to come.

12:12 PM: Added screengrab of SCL outage map and looking further into the outage’s cause. We were away from the desk when this started but archived radio shows SFD was called to investigate “sparking and arcing wires” on 30th SW about the time this happened.

12:22 PM: Looks like the corresponding SFD call is near the dead end in the 10200 block of 31st SW (the original dispatch mentioned a “30th SW dead end” and the general area of the response has one of those too). … Commenters say some local businesses are affected, including part of Westwood Village and Roxbury Safeway.

1 PM: Thanks to those who’ve just sent photos confirming City Light is on the scene in the aforementioned area. … Here’s the first pic from one texter:

From another texter:

They said that’s “near the entrance to Seola Pnd, behind Grace Church, dead end on 30th SW” and that they were told “they have to redo most of it and it could be a while because they’ve got to call in a lineman and they might not be here for another couple of hours.”

1:11 PM: Texters are reporting at least some just got power back. The map has not updated yet so we’re waiting to see if everyone was restored or just some of the affected areas.

1:19 PM: The map has updated now. More than 2,000 restored but 581 still out.