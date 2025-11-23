West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power outage in south West Seattle

November 23, 2025 11:53 am
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

11:53 AM: Almost 3,000 customers just lost power. From Arbor Heights to Sunrise Heights. Updates to come.

12:12 PM: Added screengrab of SCL outage map and looking further into the outage’s cause. We were away from the desk when this started but archived radio shows SFD was called to investigate “sparking and arcing wires” on 30th SW about the time this happened.

12:22 PM: Looks like the corresponding SFD call is near the dead end in the 10200 block of 31st SW (the original dispatch mentioned a “30th SW dead end” and the general area of the response has one of those too). … Commenters say some local businesses are affected, including part of Westwood Village and Roxbury Safeway.

1 PM: Thanks to those who’ve just sent photos confirming City Light is on the scene in the aforementioned area. … Here’s the first pic from one texter:

From another texter:

They said that’s “near the entrance to Seola Pnd, behind Grace Church, dead end on 30th SW” and that they were told “they have to redo most of it and it could be a while because they’ve got to call in a lineman and they might not be here for another couple of hours.”

1:11 PM: Texters are reporting at least some just got power back. The map has not updated yet so we’re waiting to see if everyone was restored or just some of the affected areas.

1:19 PM: The map has updated now. More than 2,000 restored but 581 still out.

32 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in south West Seattle"

  • Mom of 3 Boys November 23, 2025 (11:55 am)
    Reply

    Right at the end of our church service!! Thought Jesus was coming back!! 103rd & 28th SW

    • CW November 23, 2025 (12:10 pm)
      Reply

      I hope in that case there would be more light ☺️

  • K November 23, 2025 (11:55 am)
    Reply

    We had a HUGE power surge in south Highland Park, but power ultimately stayed on.  Will be interesting to see what caused it.

  • WSlite November 23, 2025 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    Yeah, power out here near Arbor Heights. Was watching the Seahawks game! Argh.

  • Avery Woodward November 23, 2025 (11:56 am)
    Reply

    I heard what sounded like a transformer exploding outside my house.

  • Joshua's mom November 23, 2025 (11:57 am)
    Reply

    29th SW & SW Holden lost power about 1148 am after 2 quick off and on cycles

    • Tommie November 23, 2025 (12:57 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, power out SW Holden btw Delridge & 24th. 

  • Go Hawks November 23, 2025 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    Right in the middle of the game too! Go Hawks!

  • anonymouse November 23, 2025 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    Power’s out here in North Arbor Heights. Sad!

  • V.Banks November 23, 2025 (12:00 pm)
    Reply

    I was searching for about three minutes before I heard or saw anything covering the outage. There’s no storm happening at this moment. It’s not even raining. Can’t wait for an update.Super thankful for this webpage.

    • WSB November 23, 2025 (12:51 pm)
      Reply

      Sorry, usually we’d be a couple minutes quicker but I was out on an errand – thanks to the people who started texting immediately, we could get a quick line on the site via the phone after confirming it on the SCL map before heading back to HQ – and somehow though the outage is affecting areas to the north and south of us, our section of Upper Fauntleroy was spared again. (We have power and internet backups of course so we wouldn’t have been out of service if it had hit here, but it wouldn’t have been as convenient.)

  • Ale November 23, 2025 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    32nd ave SW power out

  • Anonymous November 23, 2025 (12:02 pm)
    Reply

    Power OUT: between Westwood Village and SW Library Branch

  • Totoro November 23, 2025 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of sirens here – sounds like fire trucks. 

  • Calamity November 23, 2025 (12:04 pm)
    Reply

    Power is out near the Barton P-Patch. Flashed a couple times then stayed off since 11:48ish. 

  • Lisa November 23, 2025 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    Time to test the generator! Go thing my phone has a full charge to listen to the game!! GO HAWKS! 

  • Stephanie B November 23, 2025 (12:09 pm)
    Reply

    Power outage during the Seahawks game, Noooooo!!! Out at 24th and Holden. 😭😭😭😭

  • Pigs in a Blanket November 23, 2025 (12:12 pm)
    Reply

    Power out on the East side of the street (but not West side) of 34th Ave SW (between Elmgrove and Thistle).

  • Katie November 23, 2025 (12:14 pm)
    Reply

    Power at Roxbury Safeway is expected to be restored by 5pm. They have limited lighting.

    • WSB November 23, 2025 (12:16 pm)
      Reply

      Thanks for the store update. Also an occasion for me to remind everyone that the SCL estimated restoration times are not based in anything but guessing so expect it’ll take longer but be happy if it’s sooner

  • Becs November 23, 2025 (12:14 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at Westwood too

    • nicole November 23, 2025 (12:22 pm)
      Reply

      Power out in Westwood as well, anyone here any updates!

  • Becs November 23, 2025 (12:14 pm)
    Reply

    Power out at Westwood neighborhood and near baseball fields 

  • Calamity November 23, 2025 (12:16 pm)
    Reply

    I see SFD responded to 30th SW, any idea the nearby cross streets? 

  • Anonymous November 23, 2025 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    SCL outage webpage estimated restoration:  5:55pm 

    • WSB November 23, 2025 (12:25 pm)
      Reply

      Again, the SCL estimates are absolutely meaningless. Could be hours earlier, or hours later. Most important outage advice: DON’T OPEN YOUR REFRIGERATOR OR FREEZER – what’s in them will last longer.

      • Just wondering November 23, 2025 (12:36 pm)
        Reply

        This is also a reminder to be ready for the next big earthquake!  If the electricity is out ATM’s and cash register machines will not work and gasoline at service stations will not pump. Keep cash in small bills and a roll of quarters on hand and at least half a tank of gas in your car.  Also keep your cell phone charged.  It’s not a matter of if but when this will happen!

  • MKN November 23, 2025 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    And I was just about to vacuum….

  • Erik November 23, 2025 (12:21 pm)
    Reply

    I was in target when the power went out. Target still is apparently up and running with half the lights on and the registers are open. Only half of Westwood appears to be out. The QFC side is all up and running.

  • Da Heights November 23, 2025 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    I saw smoke and then a big blue flash, I think it was east of Seola Pond on 28th SW.

  • Jim November 23, 2025 (12:31 pm)
    Reply

    I happened to hear a surge hit my power strip next to my recliner. I held my breath, and waited for something to happen. 5 seconds later I heard the arc over on 30th. Of course I got stuck in my recliner LOL. I broke out my inverter for some power, so I’m not tripping over the chair all day in the dark.

  • Christine Saleeby November 23, 2025 (1:02 pm)
    Reply

    This is the third zapping before it finally went out. One or two lines went down. I trust that they are securing that area near the duck ponds. It is a dead end around 30th and 104th, a pedestrian and dog walk through area and I hope the downed lines are being addressed for the surrounding safety near that pole.

