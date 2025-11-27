Next ‘Words, Writers, Southwest Stories’ features ‘Vanishing Seattle’ founder

Fans of “Vanishing Seattle“ will want to watch the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s next online event in the “Words, Writers, Southwest Stories” series two weeks from tonight. The December 11 speaker will be Cynthia Brothers, founder of “Vanishing Seattle” – here’s the SWSHS announcement:

Vanishing Seattle is a multimedia movement that documents and celebrates the disappearing landmarks, small businesses, and cultures of Seattle – as well as the ones that are still here.

The award-winning Vanishing Seattle film series has screened at Seattle Black Film Festival, Queer Voices: NYC Film Festival, Alaska Airlines in-flight, and more. Vanishing Seattle also includes a large-scale, immersive signage exhibit (featuring iconic businesses such as Sunset Bowl, Andy’s Diner, and Admiralty House Antiques) and an accompanying book, “Signs of Vanishing Seattle.” Join us to take a deeper dive into a legendary local establishment featured in both the exhibit and book, with stories and memories shared by Vanishing Seattle’s followers.

Cynthia Brothers (she/her) is the founder of Vanishing Seattle. Cynthia curated the “My City’s Filthy” exhibit at Bumbershoot (2025), the “We Were Here” exhibit at the Here-after/Crocodile (2024– 2025), and the Vanishing Seattle exhibit at RailSpur (2023). She has been a presenter, collaborator, and producer in numerous creative partnerships and events, including for Town Hall Seattle and MOHAI. She has released two books: “My City’s Filthy” (2025) and “Signs of Vanishing Seattle” (2025), published by Tome Press. She is a proud alumna of the high school where Bruce Lee first demonstrated his famous “one-inch punch.”