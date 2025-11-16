‘More than just a fundraiser’: Chief Sealth IHS Basketball launches ‘Play It Forward’

With high-school basketball season starting soon, Chief Sealth International High School Basketball is not only practicing, but also launching “Play It Forward” – supporters sent this explanation of what it’s all about and how the wider community will benefit too:

Chief Sealth Basketball Launches “Play It Forward,” A Community Effort to Boost Students and Spirit

Something special is taking shape at Chief Sealth International High School this fall.

The school’s basketball teams have united to launch a new initiative called Play It Forward, a community-based campaign that blends basketball, service, and hope. The goal is to raise $8,000 by November 30, to equip student-athletes with needed gear while also inspiring them to give back through community service.

For every $100 raised, players will complete one hour of service, tutoring younger students, volunteering at local events, or helping neighbors in need. The idea is simple but powerful: when the community invests in its youth, those same young people invest right back

.

Like many of our local public schools, Chief Sealth has faced some difficult years, yet the students continue to demonstrate remarkable talent, heart, and leadership on and off the court.

“Our kids show up every day with heart and purpose, and they hear all the things about being the ‘other’ school in West Seattle,” says Boys Head Coach Ja’Lyn Combs. “As someone who works in the building and preaches community to our students and staff, what better way to invite the community to be more involved in some of the great things happening with our student-athletes.”

Play It Forward is designed to give these students visible reminders of that pride. From warm-ups, backpacks, and uniforms to transportation to games outside of the Metro League, these things remind them that they belong, that they matter, and that they represent something bigger than themselves.

“Basketball is just the starting point,” said Combs. “We’re building young men and women who understand discipline, service, and pride in where they come from. Every hour of community work our players do matters. It’s how we change the story for Sealth because there is nothing like giving back to the community that shows up to support you.”

Both the Boys and Girls coaches are deeply invested in mentoring student-athletes beyond basketball, helping them build confidence, character, and community awareness.

Meet the Coaches Leading the Charge

Girls’ Head Coach Wilfredo Pablo is a Chief Sealth graduate who returned to give back to the school that shaped him. He also runs Trill Drills and Skills, a local youth basketball academy focused on fundamentals, fun, and personal growth.

Boys’ Head Coach Ja’Lyn Combs, now in his second year, brings championship experience from the Garfield High School basketball program and works as the Restorative Practice Coordinator for Chief Sealth’s Restorative Practice Program.

“This is more than a fundraiser,” added Girls Head Coach Will Pablo. “It’s about keeping the community spirit going and helping these young people build pride, unity, and a sense of belonging, reminding everyone that Chief Sealth’s story is one of growth, resilience, and strength.”

How to Get Involved

Community members are invited to donate, attend games, and follow the students’ progress as they “play it forward” through service projects and team milestones.

To contribute or learn more, visit our fundraising page here!

Chief Sealth Girls Basketball | Metro League

Chief Sealth Boys Basketball | Metro League

Because a win for our students is a win for the Community, and a win for our future.