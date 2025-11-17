Laugh, listen, learn, play, watch, give … here’s the list for your West Seattle Monday

(Seen on the Sound – photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and newly launched Holiday Guide (got something to add? please send info!):

WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE: Drop donations of warm clothing in the bin at Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency (3435 California SW; WSB sponsor), 9 am-5 pm weekdays.

BABY STORY TIME: Also at Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

REMINDER – LIGHT RAIL FORUM POSTPONED: Originally announced for tonight but happening next Monday instead.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS! Monthly chance to laugh, 7 pm, presented by West Seattle’s own Cozy Comedy. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

LIVE IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: The Happy Fits, 7 pm, all ages, free. But you have to buy their new album to participate in the signing/meet-greet part of the night. (4559 California SW)

MOVIE MONDAY AT BENBOW ROOM: Two classic movies every Monday at 7 pm – tonight “Good Will Hunting” and “The Fisher King.” (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 3: Three places to play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar and Holiday Guide; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!