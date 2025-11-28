If you’re on a bus at 4 pm, you might be part of a memorial

For Metro, today is Mark McLaughlin Day, a tribute to the driver murdered on the job on the day after Thankgiving in 1998, including a 4 pm moment of remembrance for drivers if they can stop safely. Here’s the system alert:

