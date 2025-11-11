HOLIDAY BIZNOTE: Here’s who’s behind the return of Tony’s Trees

It was a longtime holiday staple at 35th/Barton – Tony’s Trees, the wintertime enterprise of the family who ran the Tony’s Market produce tent in warmer months – first longtime proprietor Tony Genzale, and then his son Joey. After Joey stopped running the business, the short-lived new ownership didn’t offer trees last year. The corner now hosts other businesses, primarily junk hauling and a Mexican-food truck. But then, multiple readers pointed out, a banner appeared proclaiming the return of Tony’s Trees this year. We have since heard from the operator. His name is Anthony Morella, and he says he’s a relative of the Genzale family: “Joey’s a distant cousin of mine but I grew up around him and I worked selling the trees with him for the last 5-6 years. We wanted to keep the name in memory of Tony and Joey’s old fruit stand.” Here’s the plan for the tree lot: “We are going to be selling locally cut Washington Christmas trees in all types of sizes. We will also be offering white flocked trees. On top of that – a Christmas market with wreaths, garland, Christmas plants, and more.” The photo above is some of their future trees, before cutting time. He adds, “We will be open 9-8 Monday – Thursday and Sunday and 9-10 Friday – Saturday,” starting right after Thanksgiving.

We list tree sellers in our forthcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide, so this and others will be featured there – details always appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!