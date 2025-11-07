Here’s your West Seattle Friday list!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE PICKUP: Second-to-last day to pick up community creations that were on display throughout Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) during this year’s showcase

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

BENEFIT JEWELRY SALE: 3-8 pm at the old brewery in Georgetown (5700 Airport Way S.), organizers hope West Seattleites will come support their sale benefiting women’s shelters.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

FOOD NEED BENEFIT DINNER: Food banks and those dealing with the SNAP benefits crisis will benefit from money raised by this dinner – grilled cheese and tomato soup – at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), $13 cash, membership not required.

COFFEEHOUSE OPEN MIC: All genres of musicians and singers welcome at C & P Coffee‘s open mic, 6-8 pm. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE MUSIC AND MORE AT MR. B’S: 6:30 pm-10 pm, live music and vendors at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover (optional mutual-aid donation).

‘JOIN OR DIE’: First West Seattle Joiners event, screening of “Join or Die” – inspiration, not ultimatum! – at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW), doors at 6:45, then movie and discussion. RSVP appreciated but not required.

PUN SLAM AT THE SKYLARK: Are you the punniest person you know? Signup and doors at 7 pm, pun slam at 8, tonight at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

SPINNING: DJ Hershe at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live music – tonight, alt-’90s cover music with Free Fighter Jet – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!