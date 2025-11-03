Here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(One more fall-colors view from Jerry Simmons before the leaves are all down)

For highlights of what’s happening in West Seattle today/tonight, here’s our list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (got something to add? please send info!):

VOTE: Your ballot has to be in a King County Elections drop box by (exactly!) 8 pm Tuesday. West Seattle has four (plus White Center and South Park have one each).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE PICKUP: If you participated in the art display this past month at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) – this is the week to retrieve your art, during regular library hours, 10 am-6 pm today.

BABY STORY TIME: Also at Southwest Library, 12 pm-12:30 pm.

HOMEWORK HELP: Free drop-in homework help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4 pm to 5:45 pm.

GREATER WEST SEATTLE MIDDLE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: As previewed here, 15 middle schools will have reps inside Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th SW and SW Myrtle) 6-7:15 pm tonight, plus a guest speaker with insight about helping your child make the transition to middle school.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm, ongoing weekly group for people experiencing grief – participate once, occasionally, or every week. Fee; book a spot here. (4034 California SW)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play tonight! Music Quiz at Easy Street, 6:30 and 7:30 pm, free (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Doors open at 6:45 for 7 pm meditation at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

POOL TOURNAMENT: Pool players are invited to The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament starting at 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: South-end Monday night meditation – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Mondays, sing karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to EVERYONE who sends info for our calendar; if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!