Here’s our list for your West Seattle Friday!

(Last fall-colors view? Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

FREE INDOOR PLAY: “Stay and Play” is open 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), with toys for the little ones and coffee for their chaperones.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BOOK SALE AND HOLIDAY BAZAAR: The White Center Library Guild‘s seasonal sale begins, first of two days, 11 am-4 pm at the library. (1409 SW 107th)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

QI-GONG: Natalia‘s Friday sessions are 12:30-1 pm at La Choza (10401 47th SW).

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy a bottle.

SIP, SHOP, SWAP AT PAPER BOAT BOOKSELLERS: Cozy Friday night at the bookstore (WSB sponsor) with Darby Winery pouring plus a book swap, 6-8 pm. (4522 California SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, guitarist Gabby Rizzo at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE TEEN SWIM: 6-7 pm at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle), free swim session for ages 13=18.

LIVE MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7 pm, Solomon Grey & Etcetera Spire perform at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), no cover.

‘THE CRUCIBLE’ AT WSHS: Second-to-last night for new student production at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), as previewed here, 7:30 pm curtain.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Forest Service, Chalk Murphy, Ev Linett play tonight, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm>. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

SPINNING: DJ Buttnaked at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING: Skating with live music – tonight, metal with Fire Marshall Ventura – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!