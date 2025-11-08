Have something that should be in this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide? Send it!

With less than three weeks until Thanksgiving, we’re working on this year’s WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, so we can launch it this week! If you haven’t already sent information on your holiday-season event, bazaar/pop-up shop, donation drive, fundraiser, performance, special hours, holiday food ordering, etc. … now’s the time to get that info to us so we can share it with everybody. Whatever you want the community to know, westseattleblog@gmail.com is the best way to send it so we can get it into the guide (and if time/date-specific, into our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar too) – thank you!