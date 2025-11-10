Happy birthday to West Seattle’s newest centenarian: Bob Burnham

Thanks to Gary Benson for sending the photo and story:

November 10th, longtime West Seattle resident Bob Burnham turns 100 years old!

He was born on November 10, 1925 to Walter and Dorthea Burnham in Wichita, Kansas. He has vivid memories as a young boy of walking in his father’s airplane shop, where a famous racing plane was born: the Travel Air ‘Mystery Ship’ that went on to win the 1929 Thompson Trophy Race. The plane was so fast it missed a pylon on the race route, had to double back and go by it again — and still won the race! One of the ‘Mystery Ships’ is in the Museum of Science & Industry in Chicago.

Growing up in this atmosphere, young Bob knew he had caught the ‘Aeronautical bug’! After military service and graduating from Wichita State U in Kansas, he married Janet Rummer in 1949. They eventually moved to Seattle in 1963, where he was employed by the Boeing Company as an aeronautical engineer for 45 years, creating airplane designs in the ‘Black Box’ area.

He was a private pilot for many years, is a faithful member of West Side Presbyterian Church and a wonderful Dad to his three sons (Charlie, Steve, Don), one daughter (Jane), and five generations of grandchildren that love him.

His secret to long life? Well, his Mom, Dorthea, almost lived to be 102. He loves classical music, the daily challenge of crosswords and sudoku puzzles. Oh — and he can also draw an airplane design on a paper napkin and make your head spin as he describes the aeronautics of it all!

Congratulations, Bob on the legacy you’ve had in your life of 100 years! You are loved by many. -Gary Benson