HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Nursery’s Holiday Open House, with pet photos and trees

(WSB photos)

Now until 2 pm, the holiday season is in full bloom at West Seattle Nursery (California SW and SW Brandon; WSB sponsor) for its annual Holiday Open House. The full event schedule is here; above, free pet portraits with Element 79 Photography are continuing until 1 pm. (That’s Henry, posing.) This is the second year that pet photos have been part of the open house – they were so popular last year, the nursery decided on an encore. Lots of patient pups and people waiting today, too:

And if you want to take a photo with one of the most famous dogs of all time, check out Snoopy, with his decorated doghouse and Charlie Brown (plus Woodstock!), outside the nursery’s shop:

They’ll be there for DIY photos throughout the season. Inside, lots of holiday decor, including ornaments on themed Christmas trees – the “apothecary” tree is new this year, with lots of old-fashioned items:

And don’t miss the “celebrity” tree:

If you’re ready at this early date to decorate your own tree, West Seattle Nursery already has some in!

A big load, we’re told, is expected Tuesday. Today’s open house only continues until 2 but the nursery is open until 5.