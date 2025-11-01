HAPPENING NOW: Need clothing or food?

From the WSB inbox:

Westside Fitness is hosting a food and clothing swap between 1pm-5pm today. If folks need food and clothing or want to donate, please come by. Bring the kids if they aren’t quite done trick or treating just yet — we have candy as well.

Address is 4617 SW 36th. Walk through the parking lot to the right side of the building and you’ll find our crew, food, clothing in the tent in the back left. And while you’re at it check out the gym!

Hosts are Brian and Luna. Still giving their Halloween best as Alison and Dale from Tucker and Dale vs the Forces of Evil.