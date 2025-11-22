HAPPENING NOW: Holiday bazaar at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction

Inside the Alki Masonic Center (40th SW and SW Edmunds, lower level right off the parking lot), you can shop handmade items all day at the annual holiday bazaar. That includes bake-sale bargains:

Of the tables we stopped at, we were most captivated by Christyl’s Crafty Creations:

She has a variety of reusable – and made-from-reused-material – items that’ll help you cut down on kitchen/household waste. Many are stocking-stuffer suitable. But also: Aprons made from neckties!

The bazaar is open for browsing and buying until 4 pm.