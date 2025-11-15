HAPPENING NOW: Happy 35th anniversary, Discovery Shop of West Seattle!

As featured in our Event Calendar the past two days, the Discovery Shop of West Seattle – which raises money for the American Cancer Society – is having a sale to celebrate its 35th anniversary at 4535 California SW.

The store stocks mostly clothing and home decor, with a lot of holiday items right now:

There’s also a special free item in stock: Mastectomy bras donated by Victoria’s Secret, which will be available for survivors who need them, until the supply of about 30 is gone.

The store is open until 4:30 this afternoon. It accepts donations of items in good condition for resale, too.