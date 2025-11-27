HAPPENING NOW: Free community Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy

12:59 PM: If you don’t already have plans for Thanksgiving, you have two more hours to get to The Hall at Fauntleroy to enjoy the free community dinner that DSquared/Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering has served for more than 20 years. It’s on the south end of the historic schoolhouse at 9131 California SW and all are warmly welcomed, until 3 pm. More photos soon!

1:44 PM: Above, the kitchen crew; below, today’s menu!

Some of the donated desserts:

And donated warm clothing for anyone who needs some:

Seen on a tabletop:

And a plate on its way to a guest:

If you don’t see this in time to get there, our Holiday Guide features info on two other free community dinners in West Seattle today – the Eagles (no membership required) 2-5 pm, Admiral Pub (21+) starting at 6.