HAPPENING NOW: Dick’s Drive-In truck, weekend sale at Thunder Road Guitars

Not only is Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) having a Black Friday/Small Business Saturday-weekend sale – 20 percent off many items – and giveaway, they also have a reason for you to visit today even if music is not (yet) on your shopping list: What might be Puget Sound’s most-famous food truck is out front until 2 pm today! This year the Dick’s Drive-Ins burger-and-shakes truck is selling to everyone, not just TRG customers. More info about the sale is on the Thunder Road website (where you also can shop if you can’t get to their store).

Thunder Road proprietor Frank Gross and crew hope to see you this weekend!