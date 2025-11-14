GIVING: Two food drives in West Seattle this weekend

Two food drives in West Seattle this weekend – one on Saturday, one on Sunday – if you are able to help, here’s how:

‘FILL THE TRUCK’ WITH FOOD @ LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY: The Lafayette Elementary PTA is organizing this:

On Saturday, November 15th from 9 am – noon, Lafayette Elementary School will be supporting the West Seattle Food Bank by collecting canned and non-perishable food for a “Fill the Truck” community food drive. This food drive was initiated by Lafayette’s PTA in response to SNAP benefit access, government worker and military impacts during the long shutdown, and the upcoming holiday season. Help our school “Fill the Truck” and in turn assist the members of our community who are facing food insecurity. A West Seattle Food Bank collection van will be parked out front of Lafayette Elementary (2645 California Ave SW) to collect donations from the surrounding WS community on November 15th from 9am – Noon. Any non-perishable donations from our community at-large (West Seattle neighbors, local businesses, other students and their families) are very welcome and appreciated! These collections will be directly donated to the food bank, along with the Lafayette students’ collections from the two weeks leading up to the drive.

The WSFB’s current need list is in our calendar listing for this drive.

ALKI UCC FOOD DRIVE: Every month, Alki UCC has an in-person donation drive; here’s the list of food they’re hoping to collect this Sunday, 11 am-3 pm:

This Month’s Priority Need:

FOOD!! Feed the People! The Alki UCC Donations Drive helps stock the food pantry at “The Welcome Table,” Westside Interfaith Network’s weekly hot meal program. Needed Pantry Items include Peanut Butter, Canned Meats/Tuna/Veggies/Fruit, Vegetable Soup, Beans, Low-Sugar Cereal (ie Cheerios or Chex), Rice, Powdered Milk, Applesauce, Snack Packs. Pet Food in marked Ziploc bags is also welcome, as well as gift cards to local grocery stores. Bring your donations anytime to Alki UCC’s front-porch barrel but especially this Sunday for our monthly in-person drive.

Alki UCC is at 6115 SW Hinds.