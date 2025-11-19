GIVING: Local family’s annual drive-up/ride-up food and coat drive this Saturday

If you have food and/or coats/jackets to donate, but haven’t been able to haul the item(s) to a local donation site yet, the most convenient drive of the season is coming up Saturday (November 22):

The Caudle Family‘s annual drive-up/ride-up donation drive in the lot behind Hope Lutheran started with son Atticus organizing it as a middle-schooler in 2020 (with almost a ton of donations!); this year, it’s happening earlier than past years, as he’ll be home from college to be part of it. Just bring your donation(s) to the lot, entrance on the north side of SW Oregon just east of 42nd SW, 10 am-3 pm Saturday!